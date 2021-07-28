Following a call by government through Prime Minister,Rt.Hon.Robina Nabbanja Musafiri to the private sector to support its fight against the current global pandemic, Bidco Uganda Limited (BUL), an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company with a modern edible oil processing complex in Masese village, Jinja has today responded with a whopping $100,000 donation.

According to Kampala Metropolitan State Minister, Hon. Kyofatogabye Kabuye, Bidco has always supported government on various humanitarian causes thereby making it inevitable for them not to extend a helping hand at this hour of need when contacted.

“We are out to combine efforts in the fight against the pandemic and as government, we are grateful to Bidco and its management for the philanthropic gesture,” Kyofa said.

Bidco’s General Manager who led the donation team that included the Chief Finance Officer to the Office of the Prime Minister argued that the pandemic has really affected their daily operations in addition to slowing down on production nevertheless they are supportive of the government approach aimed at massive vaccination targeting over 22m natives.

The enthusiastic General Manager who disclosed that their donation will be wired directly to the official Government Covid-19 Relief Account noted that the support will be able to procure over 25,000 doses of the vaccine of which 5,000 doses will strictly be for their management and support staff in Jinja,Buvuma and Kalangala with the rest going to the community and the surrounding areas.

On her part, Rt.Hon.Robina Nabbanja Musafiri heaped praises on the privately owned company for the good gesture.

“Bidco’s support will go a long way in procuring some doses for our people and I want to thank them for their humanitarian support as we battle the virus”.

This is the second time that Bidco which has palm projects in Kalangala and Buvuma Districts is supporting the government in the pandemic.

In the first lockdown of 2020, Bidco donated shillings 521m cash with other products from their conglomerate.

They have also renovated Walukuba Health Centre IV to a tune of shillings 100m.