The joint operations by the UPDF and police have led to the recovery of 22 guns from Karimojong cattle rustlers in the last nine days.

According to AIP Mike Longole, the Mount Moroto police spokesperson, the operations to recover illegal guns started on July 19, 2021 and have yielded many fruits in less than a month.

“The Joint Security Task team has recovered more two guns from Karimojong warriors today 27/7/2021 in continued operations in Moroto. They include number 15508 recovered from LoduuTalep, Pupu village, Pupu parish, Rupa sub-county Moroto district, and No. UG 6351 2000, recovered from Lokong Lokiru of Lokitela Kapus village, Lokisire parish, Lotisah sub-county with four rounds,”Longole said.

He added, “Third gun no. UPDF 56_480761 has been recovered from Loyor keem of Pupu village, Pupu parish in Rupa Subcounty. The gun belongs to UPDF.”

The UPDF together with police recently launched joint operations to help recover guns in the hands of Karimojong cattle rustlers.

Earlier, the UPDF had said they were to deploy over 1800 soldiers to help deal with criminality but also conduct a disarmament exercise.

Whereas security asked warriors with guns to voluntarily hand them over, many of them have refused to heed the call prompting operations by the army and Police.

Last week, during the operation, 40-year-old Lokolikau Lochu suspected to have masterminded the Moroto prison break 10 months ago was arrested and one of the guns stolen from the prison was recovered.