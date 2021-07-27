Kampala Central MP Mohammed Nsereko has urged government to embrace technology, as a way for students that are currently stuck at home to continue with school.

Nsereko said that with the absence of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, Uganda is likely to fail to meet its target of vaccinating 50% of the population and the only way schools can continue is virtually.

“By 2022, we shall not have vaccinated even 50% of our people. That’s the reality. Are you going to lockdown people until 2022? Are schools going to remain closed until 2022? We should go virtual,” Nsereko said.

Nsereko was quick to note that with the current taxes on the internet, many students might not be able to afford online learning, and asked that taxes be abolished.

He added, “It takes people one to two years to embrace technology. If we don’t embrace technology then there’s a big problem with or without the lockdown.”

Nsereko’s comments come at a time when comes at a time when the Ministry of Education is at cross-roads on how re-open up for education to continue amidst the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks since the release of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), the Education Ministry is yet to conduct senior one selections that are usually conducted before senior four results are released.

UNEB is scheduled to release the senior four examinations this week, meaning that the ministry will have to conduct Senior One and Five selections at once.

During the release of the 2020 PLE results, Education Minister Janet Museveni said they will set dates for senior one selection after the lockdown has been lifted.

The Minister was however not clear on how schools will operate and when they start when the lockdown is finally lifted.