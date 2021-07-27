Local football governing body, FUFA have announced the appointment of Serbian international, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic as the national team coach.

“Mr Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been appointed head coach of the Uganda Cranes on a three year reneweable contract effective August 2021,”Fufa announced on Tuesday evening.

The Serbian, according to the local football governing body will name his backroom staff soon.

This is the second time Micho is returning to the fold for as coach of the Ugandan national team after being charge between 2013 and 2017.

In 2016, the Serbian tactician guided the Cranes to their first ever Afcon tournament after a period of 38 years but a year later in 2017, he parted ways with FUFA.

He would later join South African club, Orland Pirates for a two-year spell and later Egyptian giants Zamalek but his stay was short-lived and he joined the Zambian national team last year.

On July, 17, the Zambian football federation announced the sacking of Micho as their national team coach after a dismal performance during the 2021 COSAFA Cup, having been in charge of the team for only a year and a half.

Micho’s return as Cranes coach comes on the backdrop of the sacking of Northern Irishman, Johnathan McKinstry in April this year over poor results.