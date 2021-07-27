The 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results will be released on Friday, Ministry of Education and Sports spokesperson Patrick Muinda has confirmed.

According to Muinda, the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) will brief the Education Minister Janet Museveni about the results on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s July 30 release.

“The release of results will be conducted under strict observance of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at State House,” Muinda confirmed to the press.

Candidates and other stakeholders will recieve the results using the Short Message Services (SMS) on mobile phones after the official release.

According to UNEB, a total of 333,889 candidates registered for 2020 UCE from 3,935 examination centres.

Out of these, 49.8 per cent were male while 50.1 per cent were female.

At total of 148,135 of the candidates are under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) while 185,754 candidates are Non-USE.

Unlike previous results release where successful candidates would gather at schools for merry making, this time no communal celebrations will expected due to the guidelines on Covid-19.

School administrators will also not receive hard copies instantly due to restrictions on gatherings and movements. UNEB will instead inform the district, municipal and city inspectors of schools to collect the hard copies of the results from UNEB at a later date.