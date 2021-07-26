At least two local leaders, including an LC5 councillor, have been apprehended and detained by police in Tororo district for allegedly stealing a widow’s cows.

The leaders arrested include: George Osinde, the LC5 councillor representing Oyolwa Sub county and Isaac Kanyanui, the LC 1 chairperson of Olyowa village.

Bukedi South police spokesperson, Moses Mugwe, said in a statement that on July 14 2021 a widow identified as Prisca Olowo reported a case of her missing three cows to Tororo central police station.

Following the report, Mugwe said that a search was made and a one Obonyo Nicholas, who had bought one stolen cows, was arrested.

Obonyo then linked them to the person who sold him the cow. That is is how they apprehended the leaders.

Mugwe said they arrested Osinda after receiving information that he is hiding the other stolen cows,

Mugwe called upon the residents in Tororo to be vigilant so that they can curb cattle theft in the district.