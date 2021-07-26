Sanyuka TV, the home of sports in Uganda, has officially acquired rights to air the on-going Olympics games in Tokyo.

While unveiling this during a media breakfast meeting on Monday, Joe Kigozi, the head of strategy at Next Media Services said that Ugandans can now catch all Olympics games, with a keen interest in the Ugandan contingent on StarTimes Uganda Channel 222.

“In the past, all that was available was a short clip of a Ugandan winning. This time round, Ugandans will watch all the games unfold,” Kigozi said.

Kigozi said that because Sanyuka TV are the leading sports channel in this country, it was important that they do not miss out on the biggest sporting event in the world.

“We have positioned our brand as a sports channel and our promise has already been fulfilled. With the ongoing lockdown, some people do not have the opportunity of being entertained and we have reacted to this.”

Sanyuka TV is available on the StarTimes decoder, as Channel 222, as well as on the StarTimes ON app.

Kigozi said that for some who might miss the games, they have a provision of repeats and game highlights on the AfroMobile app, @sanyukatv and #OlympicsKuSanyuka on Twitter for instant Olympics updates.

Sanyuka TV is part of the Next Media Services, a holding brand of NBS TV, Nile Post, NXT Radio, Next Com and Afro Mobile.

Kigozi added that as Next media, they are committed to changing lives of Ugandans in different arenas, and this is one of them.

“When it comes to Sports, there is a huge population of youth out there who want to be entertained.”

The ongoing international multi-sport event that officially started on July 23, will go on until 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.