The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau) has said that Maya Project Uganda Chapter is operating illegally.

The NGO came under spotlight on Sunday after police arrested its proprietor, Dorothy Ndagire (27), for allegedly plotting to traffic 14 young girls between the ages of 4-19 years, through the NGO.

The 14 children were found in a room at a guest house in Muyenga, Makindye division.

Following the incident, the NGO Bureau that is mandated to regulate and oversee all operations by NGOs in Uganda has come out on the matter and denied having knowledge of the NGO in question.

In its press statement dated 25th July, 2021, the bureau confirmed that the Maya Project Chapter is not a registered NGO and therefore has been operating illegally.

“The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO Bureau) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs that is mandated to register, regulate, monitor, inspect, coordinate and oversee all NGO operations in the country, unequivocally condemns undertakings of the organisation and informs it’s stakeholders and the general public that Maya Project Uganda Chapter, is not a registered NGO with the NGO Bureau.” NGO bureau said in it’s statement.

The bureau further warned Ugandans against dealing with NGOs that are not registered with it.

“Equally, all stakeholders and the general public are hereby requested to desist engaging with NGOs that are not registered with the NGO Bureau and are therefore operating illegally.”

Following the rescue of the young girls, police called upon parents who could have willingly or unwillingly given their children to the said Ndagire-to follow up with Kabalagala Police.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, Ndagire, a resident of Kawala Central Zone in Rubaga division is currently detained and will face charges of human trafficking.

“While Police has already established that the NGO is NOT registered with the NGO board, further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the group behind this vice and their intention” Owoyesigyire said.

Meanwhile, the children are currently staying with a professional children’s home as police intensifies efforts to trace for their parents.