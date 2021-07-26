Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has said that the Baganda are deliberately misunderstood by ‘enemies’ of the Kingdom.

The Buganda Kingdom premier said that what the Baganda say is pretty obvious because they have a kingdom to love, and whoever has a problem with that should sort it out with themselves.

Mayiga made these remarks while appearing in an exclusive interview on NBS Face Off, Sunday.

“How can I be accused of loving myself and what is wrong with me wishing to have myself on the top? If we stay in the same village, you and I, and I strive to be at the top, I get a good house, plantation, coffee, good cattle, what is wrong with that? My neighbour should do the same,” Mayiga said.

Mayiga said that instead of having issues with what the Baganda are saying, each region should instead be encouraged to strive for the top and that way, Uganda will rise.

“We should strive to look at each other at a double storied house as we take coffee, that is what I for everybody in this country. No body can accuse us for desiring to develop the people of Buganda.”

Mayiga said that when the Kingdom talks about ‘Buganda Kuntiiko’, they are talking about the ordinary person and not anything else.

“That is why I go in the villages and encourage people to grow coffee, to have cattle, to develop themselves, how can we be accused of that? We should actually be given medals for that,” Mayiga argued.

Mayiga said that the poverty eradication programs in Buganda have not just developed the Baganda, but anyone else who lives in Buganda and encouraged that people learn to live with each other for the betterment of Uganda.