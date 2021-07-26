Parliament has unanimously voted for James Kakooza as Uganda’s new representative in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to replace the late Mathias Kasamba.

Kasamba, who was one of the nine representatives elected in December 2017 died in April after being admitted at Kampala hospital for three days having earlier collapsed at his home.

However, by the time of his death, Kasamba’s term was still left with more than a year to end in December 2022 and consequently, Uganda had to get a replacement.

On Monday, a total of 183 MPs in Uganda’s parliament voted Kakooza who stood unopposed in the by-election.

The move followed a request by the ruling NRM party to parliament that vacancy created by the demise of the late Kasamba be filled by a nominee from the same party

The ruling party argued this was to promote the growth of multi-party democracy.

Parliament honored the request and Kakooza stood unopposed in the election where he got 183 votes whereas no MP abstained from voting.

The former Kabula County legislator was consequently declared the ninth MP to represent Uganda in the East African Legislative Assembly.

Kakooza had earlier this month been chosen by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus.