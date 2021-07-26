Unknown demonstrators have dropped a casket near Mulago Hospital with inscriptions demanding the resignation of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine.

These seem to accuse her of inappropriately using funds and resources meant for public facilities for personal benefit.

The inscriptions had words like “COVID-19 is not a profit venture, Dr Diane Atwine must resign now.”

By press time, details on who the demonstrators who dropped the casket are were still were scanty.

On July 5, 2021, human rights activists under their umbrella association of Human Rights Defenders Union Uganda also called for the resignation of Atwine.

These accused the permanent secretary of abusing office, and failure to provide accountability of COVID-19 funds.

When contacted by this reporter, Namata Mwafrika alias Nalongo Nana, an activist who led in the human rights activists then denied responsibility of this particular incident.

She asserted, “Definitely not, this is not from us.”

“I guess it is Ugandans’ that are seriously taking the call to act and to stand up to demand for the answers we all deserve,” Nana said.

“Their interpretation of the call we made recently is not far from measures used by those in pain to express them selves or seek to be heard. Peaceful Action against Covid-19 injustice has my okay.”

President Museveni recently made a number of changes in the permanent secretaries across ministries, retiring some and transferring several. Dr. Atwine was however not moved.

Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa described President Museveni’s decision not to move Dr Atwine as a gesture of faith in her good work at the ministry.

The health ministry’s senior public relations Emmanuel Ainebyoona called upon police to investigate who behind the attempt to blacken the ministry’s reputation.

Ainebyoona tweeted that, “We appeal to security and enforcement agencies to interest themselves and investigate the groups behind this smear campaign targeting individuals within the Ministry.”

He said that, “We would like to condemn continued malicious attacks on @MinofHealthUG officials by groups of persons who have been politically organised with an intent to defame. Despite availability of facts and accountability, we have also noted that these groups are not interested in the available facts through known accountability channels.”