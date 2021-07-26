Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC, have confirmed the signing of Brian Majwega on a two year contract.

Majwega joins from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC after his contract ended.

The left winger who left the Kasasiro Boys in 2017, returns for his third spell at the club he previously played for the club between 2009 – 2013 and 2015 – 2017.

The 28-year old has also previously featured for Azam (Tanzania), Simba (Tanzania), Atraco (Rwanda), Maroons (Uganda) and is capped 20 times for the Cranes.

His first assignment will be to help his new club retain the CECAFA Kagame Cup that they won in 2019.

This year’s edition will be played between August 1 and 15 in Tanzania.

The left winger becomes Morley Byekwaso’s first signing since he was appointed permanent coach for the 13-time league champions.

With the signing of Majwega, KCCA appear to have found the perfect replacement for Moses Kalanzi and Mustafa Kiiza who both previously left the club for greener pastures.

Kalanzi ran down his contract at the end of the just concluded 2020/21 season while Kiiza completed his move to MLS side, Montreal Impact something that had left KCCA pondering their options.