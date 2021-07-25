UAP Old Mutual, an insurance firm, has donated masks worth Shs 10 million to the Nakawa Division Covid-19 task force.

Speaking during the campaign kickoff, Caroline Owomuhangi the Marketing and Communications specialist of UAP Old Mutual said their company wants to improve the lives of communities and will continue to carry out other initiatives in line with the fight against Covid-19.

“Our head office is located right here in Nakawa and we thought it prudent to donate and support our local council,” she said.

Ugandans have been constantly advised to remain vigilant against Covid-19 by following standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks.

The insurance company has already been involved with other various initiatives and donations.

Uganda is currently experiencing the second wave of Covid-19.

As of 19th July 2021 the Ministry of Health reported 90,656 cumulative Covid-19 cases with 265 new cases that day. This is a notable reduction since President Yoweri Museveni announced a 42-day lock down on June 18 to curb the spread of the disease.

Uganda’s economy has been hit hard by the pandemic and the World Bank reported that household incomes had reduced because businesses closed and jobs were lost, particularly in the urban informal sector.