Mable Tugumye Zaake, a journalist working with the Next Media has been listed among the top 200 most influential African women on Twitter.

The listing of the top 200 was published by Smart Data Power in partnership with Women in Africa, a joint initiative for the economic development and support of African women entrepreneurs.

The list is composed of different women from various fields across African countries ranging from politicians, business women, media personalities, Health experts among others.

Other influential figures in Uganda who made it to the list include: Lynda Ddane, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr Diana Atwiine, Flavia Tumussime, Grace Natabaalo, Ka Malaika, Joyce Bagala, Evelyn Namara and Sheilah Gashumba and Sarah Kagingo.

Smart Data Power is a French company that assesses influencers, trends and sights by analyzing data from Twitter, linkedin and open data sources.

The Women in Africa Initiative (WIA) is a platform dedicated to the economic development and support leading and high potential African women