President Museveni has announced the death of his paternal aunt, Kaaka Jiresi Keminagano at the age of 97.

“She died at 8pm last night at Nakasero from conditions related to old age and longtime immobility in a wheel chair. She will be buried at Rwakitura, tomorrow, the 26th of July, 2021,” Museveni said in a statement on Sunday.

The president said whereas the deceased will be laid to rest tomorrow Monday at Rwakitura, only selected individuals will be allowed to attend the burial to be conducted in accordance with Covid-19 regulations.

“The relatives, acquaintances and friends, are requested not to try and congregate at the burial because it is dangerous and has no value addition. A video recording of the burial will be done and shared with all concerned,” Museveni said.

“We praise the Lord Almighty for her long life . May her soul rest in eternal peace. This is to inform all relatives, friends , acquaintances and the NRM fraternity.”