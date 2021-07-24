Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has denied starting the fire that gutted Park View Safari Lodge in Rubirizi district, on Friday, 23rd July 2021.

Park Safari Lodge belongs to newly sworn in Sheema Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon Dickson Kateshumbwa.

Following the incident, Park View’s management accuseD UWA of starting the fire, alleging that it originated from Queen Elizabeth National Park.

However, responding to the accusations, UWA has denied the allegations earlier made by the hotel management.

In it’s statement dated 24th July, 2021, UWA said; “As a result, statements have been made to the media by the Management of the Lodge accusing UWA to be the cause of the fire. Specifically, we refer to a statement authored by one Solomon Oleny on behalf of the lodge and other media interviews alleging that the fire started from Queen Elizabeth National Park.”

According to UWA, there has been no management burning in the park since the beginning of this year. “Therefore, the allegations, are unfounded, untrue and should be ignored.”

The body noted that the incident is being investigated by police and urged the management of Park View Safari Lodge to allow the investigations take their case.

“We also urge them to desist from making unfounded conclusive statements that implicate UWA in the matter untill we get to the bottom of what caused the fire.” UWA urged.

“We are committed to fostering a good working relationship with Park View Safari Lodge and all stakeholders along the tourism value chain as partners in the tourism industry. We are concerned about this incident because loss to any of our stakeholders is loss to the industry and affects UWA and the country at large.”

Reports indicate that the fire which started at around 2:30 pm destroyed over 15 cottages.