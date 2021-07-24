Uganda Baati Limited yesterday donated over 300 maxcover roof sheets and complimentary accessories to helprefurbish Sanyu Babies Home, the country’s oldest orphanage, with a new roof.

Uganda Baati’s Head of Marketing, Macklean Kukundakwe Ainebyoona handed over the donation to Barbara Nankya Mutagubya, the director, Sanyu Babies Home, at the home’s premises in Namirembe, Kampala.

The good deed comes at a time the orphanage which houses close to 50 infants (aged 1day to 4 years), has endured leakages on its roof which poses a threat to the babies and their caretakers.

Sanyu Babies’ Home takes care of abandoned children most of whom are rehabilitated before their transfer to permanent homes for adoption. The home has however never been revamped for close to 45 years which has left most of its facilities in a worrying state.

Speaking at the official handover, Kukundakwe emphasized Uganda Baati’s commitment to provide quality shelters for Ugandans.

“Our CSR pillars include: Health, Education, Environment and Shelter. This particular initiative at Sanyu Babies Home falls within the pillar of shelter – It is therefore no brainer that our organisation quickly resonated with this cause in particular,” she said.

Uganda Baati has time and again proven its commitment to rehabilitate and restore historic centres serve the public.

In May, the company rehabilitated Agago Health Centre in northern Uganda. The ward which houses the maternity and outpatient unit can now fully function whilst providing its patients with decent shelter as they are nursed to recovery.

“The works to refurbish Sanyu Babies home’s roof are set to kick off soon given that all the required roof sheets and accessories have been handed over. We expect to see this home’s glory restored as it continues to take care of the vulnerable children,” Kukundakwe said.