Ever been to a game and cheerleaders are performing better than the players? They make you want to continue watching the game even when your team is losing.

Talking during sex is the power we all need. Talking during sex has to be the most romantic thing to ever do to one’s mind.

You have to let go and let all the feelings out. It would be better if you put them in words. If you are ever making love to a sapiosexual, you have to make love to their mind every second before their brain wanders away.

When a man slides it in, it is very important that you welcome him and tell him how you have been craving for him or how much you missed making love to him.

Those slow moans cheer him on to give you the very best. When a man hits the right spot and you don’t tell him, he will keep trying thinking that he is not doing much for you. There’s no need for you to sit through sex that isn’t doing it for you, so a little guidance doesn’t hurt.

Don’t be afraid to tell him you need it harder, softer or a little to the left. If you don’t speak up, how will he learn?

Moaning is not just a woman’s thing; nothing turns on a woman like a man who moans. Those hisses, the words whispered.

Telling her how her body looks is everything. When a woman lays a man that knows how to let the sound out during sex, their level of confidence goes up.

Nothing beats hearing a man tell you how wet you are. It just makes you want to give him some more water. Don’t keep the good news to yourself.

Tell her her choochkie is tight. tell her how her walls feel around your machine gun. Tell her when you want more. Maybe she is holding back because she is scared of how messy it will be when she squirts.

Ask her how she feels. Questions like; do you like that? How does that feel? Are you having fun? Do you want to come on top? Do you want to ride me?

You have to help her out of her shell by asking her in a very sexual way. When you are in there, she can feel every vein and every throb. So, make her want more. Talk to her. Whisper in her ears. When she moans for you, reply her.

When she cheers you on, tell her she is the reason you are going crazy with ecstasy. Whether she is meant to be a one-night stand or not, make it count.

Men who speak languages other than the dominant English are for sure a turn on. I promise that even when you don’t speak Arabic and a man throws a Habibti in there, the river banks open up and soon the swimming begins.

A woman must moan for her man. Or at least tell him how to ride her.

But a man that speaks to a woman and moans with every throb is God sent. If you know that you are a player, stay away from the names. You don’t want her to walk away when you are still hard. If you decide to call all of them baby, baby it is.

Don’t mess up a good lay by calling Miss D, Miss J. Tell her you love her. Tell her you love how soft her body is. Tell her if she is wet and driving you crazy.

Tell her you don’t want anyone else to have her. And then sit back and see how she will wiggle her waist to keep on top of your to-do list.

Till next time, scream and beg for more.