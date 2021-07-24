A group of youth attached to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party took to the streets in Mukono town to demonstrate against the decision by president Museveni to dump former Minister for Water, Ronald Kibuule.

The youth led by their patron Jamila Nsubuga brought the traffic in Mukono at a standstill when they sat in the middle of the road at Wantoni Trading centre displaying placards demanding Museveni to re-appoint Kibuule.

“This is a reminder to the president that taxi drivers in Mukono district did a lot of work to make sure that the president is voted back,” Nsubuga said.

Nsubuga described the president’s act of sacking Kibuule as being unfair, he appealed to the president not to listen to opposition politician’s allegations of misconduct in the parliamentary campaigns in Mukono North.

“The opposition and some NRM members in Mukono are aiming at tarnishing the image of Kibuule” Nsubuga said.

The NRM youth wing in Mukono believed that Kibuule did not deserve such humiliation after showing loyalty to the regime.

Kaijuka Ben the chairman of NRM Wantoni stage task force said that the sacking of Kibuule has led to the suffering of the youth in Mukono district more so in the lockdown.

He added that the NRM leaders in Mukono led by chairman Ssebagala Twahir have totally abandoned locals in these tough moments.

“We don’t have food yet we were stopped from transporting passengers. We go through hardships to survive.”

He claimed that their new leaders have since abandoned them ever since getting into office, citing that Kibuule would never abandon them.

“President Museveni, please reappoint Hon. Kibuule, he did nothing to deserve the sacking, now we don’t have anyone to help us in hard situations” he said.

Kibuule, when reached on a phone call, said he was not aware of the demonstration calling the president to reappoint him. He cautioned the youth against using such demonstrations to pressurize the president to reappoint him.

“I’m on my green pepper farm in Kayunga, so I have no idea about that demonstration, that’s not the rightful procedure exhibited by the youth,” Kibuule said.

Ronald Kibuule was ousted by NUP’s Abdallah Kiwanuka in the just-concluded January 2021 general elections, and after a few months, he was dropped from his ministerial position by the president.