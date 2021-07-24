The Communications Director of Parliament Chris Obore has dismissed reports that the speaker Jacob Oulanyah is attending to further medical needs in Dubai.

There were reports in a local newspaper citing that the speaker following a failure to address his medical issues in United Kingdom where he has been, was flown to Dubai to have a closer look at his issues.

However, using his Twitter account on Friday evening, Obore dismissed the rumor, stating that the speaker was well and fit and at his home in Muyenga.

“Forget the Dubai things. He is at home in Muyenga. Well-wishers, supporters, and the country should not worry,” Obore said.

It should be remembered that Obore denied reports that Oulanyah had been initially flown to UK for medical attention again indicating that the speaker was home “catching up with his family”.

“The Speaker is well and having time with his children at home. He has been in campaigns for more than a year. Family is as important as a national duty,” Obore said.

Regarding Oulanyah’s absence even as Ministers took the oath and Kololo Independence Grounds and at different parliament sessions, Obore stated that the Speaker and Deputy and in sync and sharing responsibility as a new approach.

However, it later turned out that indeed, Obore had lied to the media after it became known that Oulanyah had been “sneaked out of the country for treatment

MPs have since expressed concern over the continued absence of Oulanyah, demanding an explanation of his whereabouts.

Oulanyah, who was elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament on May 24, last chaired the House in June, during the state of the nation address and budget speech.

He has since not chaired the House again.