MTN Uganda, the official broadcasting partner of the SUPL league with Sanyuka TV, is set to reward the overall football personalities and fans of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) in the just concluded football season, at the end of this month.

The awards dubbed “MTN SUPL FANS AWARDS” follow the successful voting and monthly cash prizes that MTN has been extending to club football players and coaches as voted by the SUPL fans since February 2021 until the end of the season in May this year.

The most engaged fans online have also been beneficiaries in these monthly activations

The SUPL 2020-21 season kicked off at a time when fan activity in the stadia was curtailed because of the difficulties with enforcing Covid-19 SOPs.

As such, football fans were only able to watch their favourite clubs on Sanyuka TV which has the broadcast rights for the local league.

Talking about the upcoming MTN SUPL Fans Awards, Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said that the advent of the pandemic denied football fans the excitement of being in the stadium and supporting their favorite teams of Uganda’s most popular sport.

“As MTN Uganda, we ensured that the game of football remained exciting for the fans through the various online engagements where the fans voted for their favorite players and coaches that we have been rewarding on a monthly basis. Next month, we shall be rewarding the overall season’s winners,” Somdev said, urging football fans to vote for their favorite personalities and team on the MTN Websitesports.mtn.co.ug/fansawards and the Sanyuka Facebook page.

Categories

MTN Fans Player of the Season

Four players who each emerged as player of the month (Feb – May 2021) during the season, under the MTN – SUPL activation are the nominees against whom Fans will vote for their best player.

Nominees List:

Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC) – Fans Player of the month Feb Steven Mukwala (URA FC) – Fans Player of the month March Samuel Ssekamatte (Bright Stars FC) – Fans Player of the month April Eric Kambale (Express FC) – Fans Player of the month May

Prize for the winning Player of the Season: Shs 10million

MTN Fans Coach of the Season

Four coaches of the month selected during the short-lived season of MTN – SUPL activation are the nominees from whom Fans will vote for their best coach.

Nominees List:

Waswa Bossa (Express FC) – Fans Coach of the Month Feb Sam Ssimbwa (URA FC) – Fans Coach of the Month March Baker Mbowa (Bright Stars FC) – Fans Coach of the Month April Douglas Bamweyana (Wakiso Giants) – Fans Coach of the Month May

Prize for the winning player of the season: Shs 10million

MTN Fans team of the Season

All SUPL teams in the season (except for those relegated) are eligible for this award. The fans will vote for their favorite team.

Nominees List

Express FC URA FC Vipers SC KCCA FC Bright Stars FC Uganda Police Mbarara City The Saints FC Wakiso Giants SC Villa BUL FC Onduparaka FC Busoga United

Prize for the winning club: Shs 30million

MTN Fan of the Season

Amongst the monthly fans rewarded, 3 individuals with the highest online engagement overall in the period February – May 2021, will be identified and rewarded. No voting will be done for this award. The prizes include.