Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has warned Ugandans not to expect the country to fully open up at the end of the current lockdown.

He said that the cabinet is discussing modalities of how the country will gradually reopen for business but a full re-opening is not on the table.

“We are on a countdown, about a week remaining on the lockdown but where we are now, we can not say open and everything goes to normal,” Baryomunsi said.

Dr Baryomunsi, who is the ICT and National Guidance minister, made the comments while appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline programme on Thursday night.

“We are still discussing but you should not expect full opening,” Baryomunsi said.

Last week, cabinet studied the effect of the lockdown to the spread of the Coronavirus and noted that it had achieved its purpose with the number of positive confirmed cases reducing each day.

Cabinet, according to Baryomunsi noted that whereas the test positivity rate has continued to fall, it was not yet where they want it to be.

According to Baryomunsi, the optimal and desirable positivity rate would be at least 5 percent of total samples taken each day. By Thursday, the rate was standing at 7 percent.

President Museveni is expected to address the country on the way forward after the current lockdown is over, and according to Baryomunsi, the president’s address will be guided by the scientists.

Baryomunsi urged the public to join hands with government in the fight against Covid-19 saying working together is the only way out.

“COVID-19 was not brought by government. It is time we put our heads together to find a solution.”