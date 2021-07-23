Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMC Uganda) has been recognised and awarded for its excellence and innovation in the use of IT in finance, and payment industry through Airtel Money services.

AMC Uganda along with its technology partner Comviva won the ‘best prepaid initiative’ award and was highly commended for ‘best mobile payments initiative’ during PayTech’s 4th Annual award ceremony last week.

The award was given to Airtel by FinTech Futures, the proprietors of the PayTech awards.

FinTech futures is the definitive source of news and analysis of the global FinTech sector that identifies and awards excellence and innovation in the use of IT in the Finance and Payment industry worldwide and the people who make it happen.

Through continuous innovation, the Airtel Money service powered by Comviva’s mobiquity pay platform, offers Ugandans affordable, alternative and convenient modes of transaction like Airtel Money Pay and School Fees Pay among other services that do not require physical presence or exchange of cash.

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, Manoj Murali appreciated the award and applauded FinTech Futures for recognising individuals and companies that are instrumental in innovations towards deepening financial inclusion.

“AMC remains committed to providing safe, reliable and the most affordable mobile financial services while promoting financial inclusion,” Murali said.

“We appreciate our customers. Thank you for choosing Airtel Money to conduct business. I urge you to continue transacting using our secure platform especially during this time when cash transactions should be limited to curtail the spread of Covid-19.”

Suresh Khosla, the head of Airtel Business at Comviva said: “We are delighted to win this joint award with Airtel Uganda. We are happy to support Airtel’s mission of providing swift, seamless and secure digital financial services that are helping people to live better lives. This award validates our ability to bring innovative fintech services to the forefront in emerging economies.”

The PayTech Awards Digital event hosted by Darren Harriott, recognises excellence and innovation in the use of IT in the Finance and Payment industry worldwide and the people who make it happen.