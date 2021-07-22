Two people have been confirmed dead after fire gutted houses in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb on Thursday evening.

The fire that started at around 7pm burnt down several makeshift houses as well as destroying several other property worth millions of shillings in an incident that is suspected to have caused by sparks from nearby electricity lines.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident happened in Kyamuka zone in Kamwokya.

“The fire fighters at the scene with the territorial Police of Kira Road have so far confirmed two deaths of a male adult and a female adult. Their identities are yet to be known. A number of injuries from the locals and police officers responders have been registered,”Owoyesigyire said.

“The fire is suspected to have started after sparks from nearby electricity lines.”