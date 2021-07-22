Nxt Radio, an audio-visual radio station that is part of Next Media Services has launched on DStv.

Listeners can now tune in and watch all your favorite radio shows on the MultiChoice owned Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service’s channel 898.

According to Marcus Kwikiriza who is the general manager of Nxt Radio, the launch will push the station’s promise to deliver top-notch radio content to an even much bigger audience.

“We strongly believe that this move will enable us reach an even bigger audience, allowing listeners to access radio on their TV with just a tap of a button,” Marcus Kwikiriza observed.

He remarked that, “We are pleased to work with MultiChoice Uganda who continue to open doors of opportunities for partners as we together make efforts to provide an exciting experience for customers and listeners.”

Joan Semanda Kiiza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “The launch of NXT radio is a step towards expanding what we offer as an edutainment brand. This channel, a first in its category in Uganda as an online radio, will offer alternative radio content and bring your favorite presenters closer to you. We believe that our customer’s needs should not be bound by any barriers.”

“On behalf of MultiChoice Uganda, I am pleased to officially announce that NXT Radio is live NOW on Channel 898 on for all subscribers in Uganda on both DStv and GOtv,” Joan added.

NXT Radio, is a youth centric radio station that launched in October 2018 as the first visual – audio radio station in the country. It will now air on Multichoice’s E36 platform for their Ugandan audience.

MultiChoice Uganda has over the years supported and brought to life appealing content that seeks to inform, educate and entertain its audiences. While speaking at the launch of the channel on its platforms.

Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said at the launch that MultiChoice Uganda has identified the need for a one-stop center for all entertainment and edutainment in order for subscribers to enjoy a worthy television experience.

He explained that, “We continue to identify and bring-to-life content worth each Ugandan’s while by exploring avenues to deliver more choice and variety to subscribers as they switch between visual and audio content on MultiChoice platforms.”