A suicide note left behind by a pupil who allegedly committed suicide over poor performance in the just-released Primary Leaving Examinations has indicated she was criticized by colleagues.

The body of the 15-year-old girl who had sat PLE at Bwikya Muslim Primary School in Hoima City was allegedly found hanging on a jackfruit tree near her home on Wednesday morning.

According to a suicide note discovered after her death, the pupil said she was tired of colleagues mocking her for her poor performance.

“I am killing myself because I am tired of people . What I am seeing is that many people are my enemies. I can’t stay alive with this enmity of people,” the suicide note reads in part.

According to the suicide note, the deceased mentioned some of his colleagues and teachers whom she accused of always castigating her case for poor performance.

The 15 year old said it was high time she “left them to enjoy their world as she was going somewhere else.”

“Why can I stay alive when I am learning badly and they talk about me. Let me leave this world earlier. See you when you die also but don’t kill yourself also,” she said.

The Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza confirmed the development, adding that two people including one who was found with the suicide note have been arrested to help in investigations into the matter.