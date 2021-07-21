A total of over 30 people were on Wednesday morning apprehended by Police in the Central Business District as police stepped up lockdown enforcement operations in Kampala.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, the operations were prompted by concerns that crowds had returned to the Central Business District contrary to the lockdown guidelines.

Consequently, police led by the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Denis Namuwoza raided several places in the city arrested the 30 who were found operating.

“We carried out an operation and over 30 people who were found operating inside buildings were arrested. In the operation, another 50 motor vehicles were impounded at currently parked at Wandegeya, Katwe and Central Police Stations. The operation was as a result of checking on the compliance on Covid-19 SOPs since many people had resumed flocking into the city,” Owoyesigyire said.

However, according to police, the suspects will not be detained but rather cautioned and released.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga early this week said in the remaining few weeks of the lockdown, security will ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures as many people tend to relax.

The number of new Covid infections has gone down gradually since the announcement of the total lockdown of the country by government last month.

The latest results by the Ministry of Health for July,18, 2021 indicate that Uganda registered 254 new Covid cases, and 20 new deaths whereas 1136 people recovered on the same day.

The cumulative number of Covid cases registered since March 2020 in Uganda is 90910, 69377 of them have fully recovered.