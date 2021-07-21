The titular head of Muslims in Uganda, Prince Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu, has lashed out at security agencies for targeting Muslims whenever there are terrorist attacks in the country.

Nakibinge, who was speaking at his residence in Kibuli where he hosted handful of Muslim clerics and leaders to celebrate Eid Aduhua, asked the government to always investigate cases of terrorism that continue to be linked to Muslims wondering why none has ever been convicted.

“In the last one month, the terrorists were on the rampage, they are at it again but we have lived in this situation for the last decade where these people are always on the rampage. The worst thing is that they [security] always arrest Muslims. I don’t know why they think that Muslims are connected to terrorism,” he said.

Nakibinge expressed concern that those that are arrested, brutalised and taken to court are always released because there is no evidence.

“We pray that this time round those who were picked and paraded in the court will be [convicted] and we wait for the ruling of the court, then we shall give a comment. All we can say is that we wonder what has happened to humanity. Why should people be so callous to shorten others people’s lives?”he asked.

Nakibinge asked the government to prioritise the health sector in terms of funding, adding that the country should borrow a leaf from the neighbouring countries such as Kenya that managed to put up a fully fledged hospital within six months.

“I also think that we have the capacity to do likewise, beginning with the national referral hospital and then to different areas in the country, short of which whatever we do will come to no value however much we put money in factories, road constructions among others. We pray that the health sector is given priority,” he said.