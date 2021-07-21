Reports from France say President Emmanuel Macron was targeted for phone tapping by the Moroccan secret services, using Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

The campaign groups Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International say Rabat identified a mobile phone President Macron had been using since 2017.

It’s not clear if Pegasus was ever installed.

Several ministers were also allegedly earmarked, including the former prime minister Edouard Philippe.

Their numbers were among 50,000 supposedly listed for possible tapping.

The report said digital traces of Pegasus were present for dozens of the numbers.

The makers of Pegasus, the NSO Group, said it sold the equipment only to vetted governments to combat crime and terrorism.

Source: BBC