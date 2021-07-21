State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has said that schools which are admitting senior one schools online are doing it illegally.

With barely a week after the release of the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results, some secondary schools had started requesting parents whose students are eligible to apply for vacancies in S.1 using online platforms.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Dr Kaducu informed the public that government has not authorised the admission process to begin and schools registering students should stop.

Kaducu said, “We have not pronounced ourselves on online registration or online selection, and I want to make this very clear for those schools who are calling parents (be private, be government schools) who are trying to use the online for filling forms, and getting money from parents that that is very illegal.”

A circular from Mbarara High School headmaster, Ham Ahimbisibwe that has since gone viral on social media for example had urged parents to follow a few guidelines issued by the school and start registering their senior one students.

Minister Kaducu said that this school, and others that had started registering students should stop.

It remains unclear when the Ugandan education system will resume normal operations that were disrupted by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in December 2019.

The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni last week said the reopening still hangs in balance.

“I do not want to talk about something we are not confident about. The decision of closing or reopening schools is not made by my ministry alone. The decisions can only be made by the government after they have been discussed by Cabinet,” Mrs. Museveni said last week during the release of the 2020 PLE results at State House, in Entebbe.

“It is premature to say we will open at this time. To me, I cannot say there is a time we shall open, but in the near future, we shall.”