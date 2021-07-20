South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma has appeared on a video link from prison to attend a corruption trial.

Mr Zuma faces charges of fraud and racketeering dating back to the 1990s.

This is the first time he has been seen since he was sent to jail for contempt of court – a move that sparked a week of looting and arson in South Africa.

He sat quietly in a large office chair in a nondescript prison room.

He wore a dark suit and red tie, and said little as his lawyer argued for another postponement of his corruption trial.

The hearing took place online – due to the pandemic and security concerns.

Mr Zuma has now spent more than a week in prison after he was found guilty of contempt of court, for refusing to participate in a separate corruption inquiry.

The decision to sentence Mr Zuma to 15 months in jail sparked protests which quickly turned violent – leading to more than 200 deaths, and widespread looting and arson.

