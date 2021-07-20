The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje has urged government not to stop people from donating food relief amidst the Covid-19 lockdown.

Security agencies on Monday banned the distribution of food to vulnerable people during the lockdown citing need to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and quality of handouts.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, while addressing a joint security presser, said these acts are likely to lead to the spread of coronavirus.

In his Eid-Al-Adha message delivered scientifically at the headquarters of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Old Kampala, Mubajje said that this is wrong.

Mubajje said that government should instead guide on how food distribution can be done safely instead of placing a total ban on it.

“The government shouldn’t stop people and organizations from distributing food but rather guide on the right way to do it amidst the pandemic. Let’s keep the spirit of giving alive in people,” Mubajje said.

The ban on food distribution came just days after leading opposition politicians distributed food to vulnerable groups in different parts of the country saying government had failed at its duty to Ugandans.

In 2020 during the first wave of the Coronavirus, President Museveni placed a ban on private distribution of food to vulnerable people saying politicians were using it as an avenue to seek ‘cheap popularity.’

Mubajje in his speech also urged government to think about giving food relief to vulnerable groups again, like it was in the first wave, saying the Shs 100,000 is not practical.

“Some people may not disclose to their family members that they have received the money. We would like to advise the government to distribute food items like in the first wave rather than giving out the Shs. 100,000,” Mubajje added.

Mubajje also thanked President Museveni and the Ministry of Health for guidance during the pandemic and urged Ugandans to maintain all Standards Operating Procedures (Sops) that were issued by government.

Mubajje also sent condolences to families that have lost loved ones due to COVID-19.