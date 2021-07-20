The Ugandan Embassy in Japan has said Julius Ssekitoleko, the Ugandan weightlifter who had disappeared from the team’s camp ahead of the Olympics games in Tokyo will be returned home tomorrow.

Ssekitoleko was on Tuesday found in Yokkaichi city, which is 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of his host town in western Japan.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Amb. Martinez Arapta Mangusho the Deputy Head of Mission said preparations are underway to have the athlete safely retune home.

“The Embassy is working closely with competent Japanese authorities in Tokyo to enable Ssekitoleko to continue with the hitherto arranged safe and secure return to Uganda as soon as tomorrow,July,21, 2021,” Mangusho said.

“Any issues to do with alleged absconding from the duty he had been flown to perform in Japan and related to disappearance from the training camp will be handled appropriately upon return to Uganda.”

The Ugandan delegation in Japan had earlier reported that the 20-year-old Ugandan weightlifter had failed to qualify for the games and was due to return home together with his coach.

On Tuesday, Japan Police said that Ssekitoleko didn’t offer any resistance to authorities when he was found 170 away from his host town in Japan.

“Today, the man was found in Mie Prefecture with no injuries and no involvement in any crime. He was found in a house belonging to people who have a connection to the man. He did not offer resistance. He was talking frankly. We are still questioning him about his motive. He carried his own ID and identified himself. It is not certain to whom we should send the man — the team or the embassy,” an Osaka police official told AFP earlier today.