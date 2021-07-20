Julius Ssekitoleko, the Ugandan weightlifter who had disappeared from the team’s camp ahead of the Olympics games in Tokyo has been found, Japanese authorities have said.

According to reports from Japan, the athlete was found in the Yokkaichi city, which is 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of his host town in western Japan and is being interrogated by police at Mie Prefectural, Central Japan.

On Monday, the Ugandan government said they would combine efforts with their counterparts in Japan to search for the missing athlete.

“The Minister of State for Education in charge of Sports Hamson Obua will be traveling to Japan to coordinate investigations in the search (of Ssekitoleko), we are working closely with the government of Japan,” State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Oryem told the press.

Ssekitoleko was last week reported missing from the camp when he failed to show up for a coronavirus test and was not in his hotel room.