President Museveni has sent a “special” Eid Adhuha message to the Muslim faithful around the country urging them not to drop their guard as the world still grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Eid Adhuha, also known as the festival of sacrifice is done by Muslim faithful to honor the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command. Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

The day is sacrificed every year but in the past two years, it has been low-key due to the Covid guidelines.

In his message to Muslims, President Museveni said they should remain committed to their faith as this will ensure they are awarded abundantly.

“This is the day when our Muslim brothers commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s portrayal of total faith and obedience to Allah when he accepted to sacrifice his only child Ismail. All believers are called upon to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s example of total devotion and submission to the will of Allah. May your good deeds and sacrifices be accepted and blessed by Allah,” Museveni said.

The president urged that as Muslim faithful celebrate this year’s low-key but very important day in the religion, they should not lower their guards in avoiding the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

“I encourage you to observe the Covid safety protocols. It is by strict observance of these protocols and the Standard Operating Procedures that we shall be able to defeat this monster,” he said.

“The First Lady Mama Janet joins me in wishing you blessed Eid Adhuha prayers and celebrations. Stay well, stay safe. Thank you.”

For the last two years, such celebrations like Eid have been marked low-key by believers due to the Covid-induced lockdown which saw a number of guidelines including a ban on all forms of gatherings put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.