Ezra Ssebuliba

Following the government directive stooping individuals from physically distributing food to people during these tough times, African Friendship Association has decided to work with village leaders and muslim clerics to distribute food and beef to people’s homes.

On Idd day, today, the association slaughtered 100 cows at Sweet Valley Primary school in Kalagala, Luweero and distributed them to people.

Those who received the Idd package jubilated and praised the association for the gesture.

The director of African Friendship Association, Turkan Semsettin, said the association is always willing to help the needy.

Semsettin said they will continue extending support to those in the education sector.

Abdul Kiyimba, the coordinator of African Friendship Association in Uganda said the aim of the association is the standard of living for the poor.