Police have said there are leads they are following the weekend attack on Buganda Road Standards Court Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu by unknown assailants moving on boda bodas.

Kamasanyu was on Saturday attacked by assailants outside the Green Hill Academy school gate who kicked her hard and she hit the ground before her bag and phone among other valuables were stolen.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they are making good progress in investigating the case.

“We are pursuing several leads from the cctv footage from that section and eyewitness accounts to help us identify the suspects,” Enanga said.

Random incident

In the Saturday morning attack, the thugs riding on three motorbikes targeted the magistrate as she went to collect PLE results for her kid from the school.

“By the time the school guards opened the gate, the thugs had already taken off. She was left bleeding from the injuries she sustained. She was later rushed to IHK where she is now in the ICU,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

The judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani said the attackers could have targeted and trailed the Chief Magistrate before pouncing on her near the school.

However, speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson described the incident as a random attack.

“We believe this was a random incident and not targeted. We have been receiving complaints of attacks in which thugs target women because they are more vulnerable and can’t defend themselves well,” Enanga said.

He noted that such attacks have been reported in areas of Mengo and Kololo where thugs, he said target members of the public walking alone or those doing physical exercises from whom they snatch phones and other valuables.

Enanga however said operations have led to the arrest of several suspects to help in investigations.

“We urge members of the public to be careful while moving out on foot and doing exercises. You should be extra careful of these opportunistic thieves.”

“Such thugs will look for the best opportunity to attack an individual and therefore you can’t conclude that the security is not enough. These are isolated incidents.