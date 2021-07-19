At least 500 families on Sunday received relief food from Glory of Christ Church in Kawaala to aid them through the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the Glory of Christ Church senior pastor Herbert Kiwanuka, families received essentials like rice, posho, bananas and soap.

Pastor Kiwanuka launched the dispatch of the commodities at the church gardens in Kawaala, under the guidance of the COVID-19 national task force.

The lead pastor said that the church targeted families that are most in need and these were identified by the help of local council chairpersons in five zones of Kawaala 1, Kawaala 2, Kawaala 3, Kawaala 4 and Kawaala Central.

“These people were selected by the chairpersons after identifying that they are most in need, some of them are teachers, traders among other vulnerable groups,” the pastor said.

Pastor Kiwanuka said that they did this in respect of government’s call to the public to look out for the vulnerable during this period of the lockdown.

“The government can not feed everyone, that us why the church decided to help the community that is around us.”

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja while appearing on NBS Television earlier this month called on the public to lookout for vulnerable families and lend a hand as the country grapples with a second wave of the pandemic.

The country is so far counting day 31 of the 42 days of lockdown that were instituted by President Museveni late June, to curb the infection rate of the Coronavirus.

With only 500,000 households earmarked to receive Covid-19 relief cash tokens from government, several individuals have taken it upon themselves to reach out to the vulnerable in their communities.

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake, through his Zaake Foundation also donated to communities in Mityana.

Masaka tycoon Lwasa Emmanuel also recently launched his relief programme that aims at donating relief to vulnerable groups around the country.

During the first lockdown in 2020, government prohibited the public, including politicians and private individuals from food distribution, saying that the act is a breach of COVID-19 guidelines on gatherings. Mityana MP Zaaake was arrested and detained over the same.