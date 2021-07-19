Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth-Ochola has urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha from their homes, to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19.

On Tuesday 20 July, 2021, the Muslim community in Uganda will join their counterparts across the world to celebrate Eid-al-adha, which is regarded the second most significant religious festival in Islam.

In his statement on Monday, IGP Ochola recognised the day and what it means for the Muslim community but urged them to celebrate within the existing guidelines on gatherings as the country is still dealing with second wave of the pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that for the second year running, the event shall be celebrated under very stringent COVID-19 restrictions. I urge all muslims to celebrate this Eid-el-Adha, within the safe precincts of their homes,” Ochola said.

Ochola commended the muslims in the country for their persistence and commitment towards each other and the peaceful co-existence with the majority Ugandans.

The police boss assured all the muslim community that their forces will give them all the support they need to celebrate Eid safely.

As a sign of appreciation, Ochola said that he had donated 3 bulls to the Muslim community at Naguru to help them as they celebrate.

The IGP urged muslims to pray for good health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and for the prosperity of Uganda.

“Islam stands for peace and we should re-dedicate ourselves to the values of love, humility and service to mankind, may the Almighty Allah bless you all and bring happiness to your lives,” Ochola said.

Earlier, Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate announed that government had recognised the day and said it will be observed as a public holiday throughout the country.