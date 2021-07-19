Zimbabwe’s ruling party has denied reports it intends to ban women and girls from wearing miniskirts and trousers in public places.

Zanu-PF national spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo in a statement described such reports as fake news.

It followed reports that the party was planning to introduce legislation that would make it illegal for women aged 16 and above to wear trousers and miniskirts.

“Zanu-PF distances itself from circulating fake news saying the party is lobbying for the disbandment of miniskirts and trousers,” said the statement.

The party accused an NGO allied to opposition party MDC for spreading the rumours.

Mr Moyo said Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle was fought by both men and women (through the Women’s League) and the party had made “significant strides” to advance women’s rights in a number of ways.

“It is therefore ridiculous that a giant mass party formed and existing on the shoulders of an empowered Women’s League can be attributed such trivia on dressing,” it said.

Source: BBC