Ethiopia has warned foreign media of stringent measures if they continue to refer to the troops in Tigray region as a defence force.

The media regulator said the “characterisation” of the fighters in Tigray as a “defence force” undermined national security.

It says the regional troops cannot be called a defence force as the region is a federation unit of Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government labelled the former Tigray governing administration, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a terrorist group.

It says foreign media has continued to allude to a disbanded Tigray regional government – adding that the provisional administration was in charge of the region until elections were held.

The warning comes days after the regulator revoked the licence of a local news site, Addis Standard, over its coverage of the Tigray conflict.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an military offensive last year in Tigray last year.

Source: BBC