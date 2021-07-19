Police have said Covid food relief donations should only be done through the various district task forces around the country to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

“We are to put more attention in the area of food distribution to ensure good Samaritans work with district task forces to have an organized food distribution process. We have seen people crowding in large numbers. In some of the photos and footage shared, we have seen people crowding, others fighting for the food because it was not distributed in an orderly manner,” Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday.

The police spokesperson said whereas they welcome the idea of donation by well-wishers to those in need, it should be done in an orderly manner by the district Covid task forces that will ensure Standard Operating Procedures are followed as well as ensuring the food is fit for human consumption.

“There are others who like political mileage out of the whole arrangement but the district task force has to ensure the food distributed is deemed fit for human consumption. Some people might give out beans and posho with high levels of aflatoxins,”Enanga said.

“As much as we do appreciate this act, we want to urge the good Samaritans, political groups and other well-wishers to work in coordination with the district task forces. From now onwards to put more attention in the area of food distributions to ensure all these work with respective district task forces which have organised food processes.”

The development comes at a time when there are reports that the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja discouraged Covid food donations for breach of safety regulations but encouraged well-wishers who are willing to help the vulnerable to use mobile money donations.

Several people have during this lockdown given out food donations to the vulnerable in different parts of the country.

Over the weekend, Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake donated food items including posho, rice and matooke among others to vulnerable locals in his constituency.

In Kampala, At least 500 families on Sunday received relief food from Glory of Christ Church in Kawaala to help them through the Covid-induced lockdown.

Last year, several people including Zaake were arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines.

He was charged for conducting a negligent act likely to spread the Covid-19 virus.

However, many have since said the arrest was political since Zaake belongs to the opposition National Unity Platform.