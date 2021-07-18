Former Uganda Cranes coach, Milutin Micho Sredjovic has been sacked as the Zambian national team head coach after a year and a half in charge.

“The Football Association of Zambia(FAZ) wishes to announce to its members and stakeholders that it has mutually separated with the senior men’s national team head coach Milutin Sredojevic,” a statement released on Saturday said.

The Zambian Football Association General Secretary, Adrian Kashala said there had been a “mutual” agreement between the two parties before separating.

“After a meeting between FAZ and the coach, it was agreed that in the interest of progress for both parties they had to separate,” Kashala said.

The Serbian coach is said to have hailed the Zambian football association, players and supporters for the love showed to him.

“I am grateful to the Zambian people, the players, coaches, officials and the fans who supported me in various ways during my stay. All the positive experience with Chipolopolo Zambia I will use in my career ahead and would like to wish all the best to Zambia,” Micho said.

Micho took over as Zambian coach in February last year but has had a torrid spell in charge of the Chipolopolo including a dismal performance during the 2021 COSAFA Cup.