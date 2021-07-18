Over the weekend, I was going through several posts on social media from different brokers selling land in areas of Kira, Namugongo, Entebbe Road, Gayaza Manyangwa, Bukerere, Sonde, Busukuma, and the very many business deals along Hoima and Bombo Roads.

One thing is common,land is not reducing one bit irrespective of the Covid-19 situation, and it won’t.

The worst part about it is that people are always willing to buy land, you will tour a piece of land today and as you leave the premises, another potential buyer will show up.

Today, areas in town settings are selling for a very pricey rate, you will need between Shs50m and Shs80m to put your hands on a 13 decimals’ land title in Namugongo, Kira, and the surrounding areas.

At the same time, you may need between Shs40m and Ssh200m for the same piece of land along Entebbe Road.

There is slightly lower business as you head to Bombo Road, with between Shs7m and 20m required for a prime piece of 50 by 100 land.

Business is going up in Gayaza onwards, and now one needs Shs40m and above to buy a sizeable plot from Manyangwa and the surrounding areas.

Busukuma was about Shs12m three years ago and now it has doubled, so has Bugema and Busiika.

However, the beauty about everything is that we do not all need to be clustered in the town setting, scrambling for small pieces of land while acres just a few kilometers ahead cost far less

Shs40m may not get you a few decimals in Namugongo, but the same money could get you 7 acres 40 kilometers away from there.

As a matter of fact, people are now moving away from the city and near surroundings, they are going in rural settings, to start a foundation of big projects, one beautiful country home, and a ranch and they will never need anything in the city except come to buy clothes.

The people selling us expensive little pieces of Land in urban centres bought acres several years ago when we were in school, they have been splitting this land into several pieces and making a killing from those who feel they should die within the city closeness.

Therefore, it may be the time to go deeper, splash the same sum of money on several acres, get one acre, and split it into several pieces, and waylay those that will come years from now.

Besides, there is quite much one can use for acres, you could build a palace if you are the one who wants to be called queen or king, you could practice agriculture on a few of your acres and save on buying food or you could just clear the land and enjoy watching it.

Acres are wealth, we are looking at people getting more space, today, self-containment is not enough just in your house but on land too, you would want to have so much space around you so that even when you decide to do a morning job, you are within your jurisdiction.

It will be painful to visit your mates while they lol in town with their tiled two-bedroomed houses and high fences, but go to the outskirts and plan your acres, the day they will visit, they may never want to go back to theirs! GO FOR ACRES.