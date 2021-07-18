Hima Cement limited has launched Fundi Masonry Cement in Western Uganda. Fundi Masonry cement is Hima’s latest addition to its growing list of products.

The cement was specially formulated with enhanced capabilities for masonry work which includes brick laying, mixing mortar and plastering.

During a virtual broadcast of the launch, Israel Tinkasimire, the Hima Cement Commercial Sales director said: “As the most innovative company in the industry, we are continually on the lookout for modern solutions to address all our client’s construction needs while emphasising the aspect of convenience, quality, ease of use, cost saving and smooth finishes.”

Tinkansimire said the cement achieves superior workability, making it the best solution for quality demands of bricklaying, plastering and screed finishes, both for individual home builders and large construction projects.

“In addition to addressing the application needs for masonry works, Fundi masonry cement is now the greenest cement on the Ugandan market. Fundi is produced with a reduced carbon footprint, with 54% less carbon emissions in comparison to ordinary Portland cement,” he said.

Tinkasimire said Fundi is now available in all retail hardware stores and their Hima Kafluu WhatsApp Chat bot.