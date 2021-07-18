The Buganda Road Standards Court Chief Magistrate, Gladys Kamasanyu was on Saturday rushed to Kampala International Hospital(IHK) after being attacked by unknown assailants.

The judiciary spokesperson, Jameson Karemani confirmed the incident that he said happened around Green Hill academy where the Chief Magistrate had gone to pick the P.7 result slip for her child.

“It is true; the Chief Magistrate at Utilities Court-Buganda Rd Kamasanyu Gladys was attacked at Green hill Academy gate along Mbogo road in Kibuli as she went to collect her child’s result slip by unknown people. She was rushed to IHK and admitted in ICU,”Karemani said in a short statement.

According to the statement from the judiciary, the attackers could have trailed the Chief Magistrate before pouncing on her near the school.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said the assailants targeted Kamasanyu as she left the school premises to her vehicle.

“Thugs riding on three motorbikes found her standing outside the school gate kicked her hard and she hit the ground. They went off with her phone and a bag,”Owoyesigyire said on Saturday evening.

“By the time the school guards opened the gate, the thugs had already taken off. She was left bleeding from the injuries she sustained. She was later rushed to IHK where is now in the ICU.”

He noted that investigations into the incident have kicked off.

Police say they will use nearby CCTV cameras to help them in finding the culprits and also in the entire investigation of the incident.

Kamasanyu was in 2019 attacked by supporters of social activist Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s who was battling a cyber-harassment charge while in court.

During the incident, Kamasanyu who always preaches for respect during her courts was hit with a bottle.