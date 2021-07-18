Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has joined in celebrations for some of the top performers in the just-released 2020 Primary Leaving Exams.

As part of the celebrations, the company joined pupils of St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School which is one of the schools that Airtel adopted in 2012 under its adopted schools initiative.

“We appreciate the support that Airtel Uganda has extended to us over the years. It has been, and continues to be instrumental in the development of the School in terms of the infrastructure, not forgetting the recognition of our top-performing students,” said Hellen Amolo , the school headteacher at St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School.

Airtel Uganda has in the past years recognized best performing students at the four beneficiary schools with scholastic materials including; beddings and stationery.

“The recognition of the top-performing students has always inspired those in the lower classes to strive and attain what their peers have. Accordingly, we always value the support,” she added.

Commending the top performers, Charity Bukenya Rwabutomize, the Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at Airtel Uganda congratulated P.7 pupils at the school for the good performance.

“Producing nine first grades at St Ponsiano Primary School means a lot to Airtel Uganda. At the inception of this program, our dream was to improve the academic performance of this school through the provision of the much-needed infrastructure. At the time, the levels of concentration were low because the uptake and appetite for school was still low. Hence, we needed an incentive for the children in this area through renovating the school. The area and the school are now reaping from improved grades,” Rwabutomize noted.

According to the telecom company, the “Adopt a school program” rollout has been made possible due to collaborative efforts between Airtel Uganda and the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The program is in support of government’s efforts to reach out to schools in marginalized communities.

Other schools under the program include; Sseke Primary School in Lwengo District, Nanfugaki Primary School in Iganga and Ndeeba Church of Uganda Primary School in Kayunga district.