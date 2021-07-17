Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has launched a tax education mobile office with two specialised mobile tax bus units to support tax education and outreach activities.

These were acquired with funding from the European Union (EU) according to URA officials.

The buses are designed to offer mobile tax office services especially in remote areas that lack access to URA offices and electronic services.

Speaking during the launch of the buses, URA Commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi said the buses have been procured to facilitate the provision of services to clients in the field and will have staff from the operational departments of URA.

“Handling of clients’ tax related enquiries in places where we have not reached before and handling technical issues like registration, amendments, payment assessments and all other tax related issues and this will enable us expand the tax base,” he said.

He explained that it will help to avail knowledge through taxpayer awareness to clients in the field and answer any questions that may arise.

“In order to meet and exceed clients and stakeholder expectations, align with the government frameworks, URA has prioritised the improvement of tax education this financial year,” he said.

Musinguzi explained that the ultimate goal is to transform the revenue service for Uganda’s economic independence as enshrined in the URA vision.

“The outcome is to raise enough revenue to fund government expenditure and eliminate donor dependence. I would like to thank everyone who has ensured that we have this bus delivered today. Special recognition goes to the European Union, and the entire team at URA that has made this possible,”he said.

Musinguzi also launched URA Domestic Revenue Initiative for Information (DRIFT) and the URA studio which is going to be used to produce programmes that will equip the tax paying community with information to help them in their compliance.