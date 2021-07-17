State House has warned government officials of scammers asking them to provide details for assistance with Covid relief.

“It has come to our notice that there is fake mail that has been circulated through government official emails purportedly inviting officials to register with the taskforce on emergency relief response under State House for COVID relief,” a statement by the Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka, the Senior Press Secretary to President Museveni said.

She noted that the scammers in the invitation claim that State House under directives of the president has put in place a relief strategy aimed at empowering government officials to absorb the pandemic shocks.

According to Nabusayi, the email is fake and doesn’t originate from State House.

“The mail using a fake state house email address [email protected] is said to have been sent by Dr. Omona Kenneth the Principal Private Secretary to the President using another fake email address [email protected],” said.

She warned government officials providing their details to the said email since there is no such a program for any government ministries, departments or agencies by the State House.

Please do not register as prompted. The email should be treated with contempt and if possible deleted as it may be used by fraudsters for a phishing scam. Do not volunteer any of your personal information.”

Nabusayi said security agencies, NITA and Uganda Communications Commission have since been alerted to follow up on the matter.