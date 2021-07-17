“This is not a battle that we can afford to lose.”

Protests began last week after Zuma handed himself in to police to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma’s supporters reacted furiously to his imprisonment, blockading major roads and calling for a shutdown to demand his release.

The protests descended into riots on a scale rarely seen in South Africa. Businesses in every sector were looted, burnt and petrol-bombed in cities and towns across KwaZulu-Natal, as well as Gauteng, which surrounds the country’s biggest city, Johannesburg.